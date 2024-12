Fatal Crash, Main Road, Tairua

Police can confirm one person has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Coromandel yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Main Road, Tairua, between Manaia and Daphne roads, about 5.20pm, on Thursday 13 November.

Sadly, one person was unable to be revived. Their death has been referred to the Coroner.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination, and enquiries are ongoing.

