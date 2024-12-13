Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Seeking Witnesses To Incident In Glen Innes

Friday, 13 December 2024, 9:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are trying to locate witnesses to a motor vehicle incident outside the Sacred Heart Aquatic Centre in Glen Innes.

The incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred on 1 September at around 3.30pm, in the centre's car park on West Tamaki Road.

Senior Constable John Noonan, from Auckland City Investigation Support Unit, says the pedestrian suffered concussion and bruising and was shaken as a result.

“We have been making enquiries into this matter, and I am trying to locate two witnesses who spoke to the driver of the vehicle, before they left the scene.”

“If you know who these people are, or you were one of them, please contact me.”

Contact Senior Constable Noonan by emailing john.noonan@police.govt.nz and use the reference number 240905/6435.

