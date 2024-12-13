Gisborne's Streetlight Replacements Making Rapid Progress

The city is on track to shine brighter as Council ramps up efforts to address streetlight outages across the region.

Council Director of Community Lifelines, Tim Barry reassures residents that restoring the streetlight network remains a top priority.

“We’re making steady progress on replacing faulty streetlights and were committed to providing regular updates on the project,” says Mr Barry.

Gladstone Road streetlights from the Derby Street roundabout to Main Road Makaraka, are now fully operational with 220 light fittings replaced.

The remaining faulty lights in the Gladstone Road city centre are being temporarily replaced as we wait for the custom-designed fittings, which are set to arrive in late January. Installing these fittings will start as soon as they are delivered.

Replacement work on Ormond and Childers Road has started this week with 48 light fittings already installed.

These works reflect Council’s dedication to resolving the legacy issues stemming from faulty LED streetlights installed in 2016.

Careful consideration was given when selecting a new supplier to ensure durable and cost-effective lighting solutions.

