A Door Knock And A Discovery

Firearms located at a west Auckland address (Photo/Supplied)

An Auckland man, already facing charges, has landed himself further into hot water with a room full of firearms.

Police recovered more than a dozen firearms and more than a kilogram of methamphetamine after attending his west Auckland address this week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, from Auckland City CIB, says the man was being sought for alleged breaches of other conditions he is subject to.

“Police approached the property on Tuesday, and at the front of the property our staff could clearly see a small room with multiple firearms stashed inside.

“An initial search was carried out of the address, with a further search warrant being obtained.”

Police seized 15 firearms, two of which were later established as air rifles.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brand says one kilogram of methamphetamine was located and utensils.

A stolen vehicle was also recovered at the address.

“Police arrested the man and a woman that was at the address,” Detective Senior Sergeant Brand says.

A 58-year-old man faces 33 charges including: 13 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession for supply of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property.

These charges in addition to 14 charges relating to breaching his reporting obligations.

A 30-year-old woman faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and drugs charges relating to possession of methamphetamine and utensils.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brand says: “It’s concerning these firearms were in the man’s possession, but we are pleased that these are now out of circulation.

“I’d like to acknowledge our staff who worked on this matter, ensuring the man has been prosecuted for the alleged breaches as well as new offending identified.”

The man has since appeared in the Auckland District Court and has been remanded in custody to reappear in January.

Meanwhile, the woman is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on 16 December.

