Whangārei Welcomes Ra’iātea As Our Newest Twin City

From left to right: Matahi Brotherson (Tavana of Uturoa), Thomas Moutame (Tavana of Taputapuatea), Mayor of Whangārei Vince Cocurullo and Cyril Tetuanui (Tavana of Tamarau) seal the twin city relationship with a handshake.

Whangārei has officially declared the French Polynesian island of Ra’iātea, in the South Pacific Ocean as our newest twin city.

The twin city agreement was signed at a powhiri held at Terenga Paraoa Marae on Thursday 12 December.

Local hapū and Kaumatua, including Matua Taipari Munro, Mayor Vince Cocurullo and representatives of Creative Northland welcomed the visiting Ra’iātea Mayors and official delegates.

Mayor Cocurullo was delighted to officiate at the ceremony, saying this would be a relationship built on ties of friendship and kinship.

“Twin city relationships foster the growth of mutual understanding and long-term friendship between countries. The communities and people from each place also benefit from the exchange of ideas and culture, and we can often see benefits in trade and tourism.

“This is a great step forward in our relationship with our valued South Pacific neighbours, and I want to give acknowledgement to Matua Taipari Munro for initiating and organising this twin city agreement, and to Creative Northland for the role they have played in making this connection possible.

“Most importantly, and on behalf of the entire Whangārei community, we say a big ‘ia orana’ to the Tavana (Mayors) and people of our newest twin city, Ra’iātea!

“We wholeheartedly welcome this twin city relationship, and we welcome you with open arms."

