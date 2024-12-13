Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Invitation From Mayor To Consider Christchurch For The National Erebus Memorial

Friday, 13 December 2024, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger and the Christchurch City Council has invited Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage to consider Christchurch as the location for the National Erebus Memorial. The Memorial will honour all 257 people who died when flight TE901 crashed into the slopes of Mt Erebus when on an Antarctic sightseeing flight in 1979. It remains New Zealand’s worst disaster in peacetime.

The Mayor wrote to the Secretary for Culture and Heritage, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae on Monday with the invitation.

"I am writing to you on behalf of the people of Christchurch to formally invite you to consider our city as the location for the National Erebus Memorial," said Mayor Mauger.

Manatū Taonga has been working to secure a site for the Memorial over the last 18 months. To date this search has primarily focused on Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Given some of the challenges with securing an appropriate site the Ministry recently advised Erebus families and members of Operation Overdue that we would also be exploring options in Wellington and Christchurch.

Christchurch has a strong historical and contemporary relationship with Antarctica, and a strong connection with the flight. Christchurch was to be the initial place of return for TE901 for refueling and a crew change. Some 53 passengers were to disembark there. This makes Christchurch a natural and symbolic home for a Memorial.

"We are delighted and most grateful to have received this invitation from Christchurch. It has always been of utmost importance that wherever a Memorial is built, the memorial and Erebus families are warmly welcomed. Christchurch’s offer is truly heartwarming," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

Christchurch City Council and Manatū Taonga will work closely together to determine next steps and identify suitable sites.

Letter from Mayor of Christchurch Phil Mauger to Manatū Taonga: https://www.mch.govt.nz/sites/default/files/2024-12/chch-mayor-letter-re-erebus-memorial-2024-12-09_0.pdf

