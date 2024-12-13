Mauao Cultural Compass Vandalised Overnight

The damaged pounamu touchstone on the cultural compass (Photo/Supplied)

A serious act of vandalism has occurred overnight on the cultural compass, located at the summit of Mauao.

A Mauao Trust representative says the damage has been assessed and the plinth area is now closed off to the public.

“We ask that the community please do not climb or lean over the fencing to view or take photos of the compass to prevent further damage. We also ask the public to respect the maunga and the forthcoming closure.”

Some temporary restoration work is being undertaken this afternoon around the cultural compass. All other areas of Mauao and all tracks remain open.

The original artists of the cultural compass will travel to Tauranga to assess the damage, with the dates for this visit to be confirmed. Once the assessment is complete, a timeline for repairs will be established, and during these repairs there will be a full closure of Mauao. The dates for this closure will be communicated to the public in advance.

Mayor Drysdale says he is deeply disappointed that someone has vandalised the precious pounamu touchstone on Mauao.

“This is a despicable and disrespectful act which should not and will not be tolerated. This has been reported to the Police and we encourage anyone with information that might assist to come forward, so that those who have committed this wanton vandalism can be held accountable.”

Tauranga City Council has filed a report with the Police, and an investigation will take place. If you have information or witnessed anything relevant regarding this act of vandalism, please call 105 or report online at 105.police.govt.nz. Please reference file number 241213/4295.

The cultural compass will remain closed until further notice. We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation in respecting the closure.

