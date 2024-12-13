Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan Officially Launched

Pictured at the launch, from left, Mayor Marie Black, Dr Rod Carr, Mayor Nigel Bowen, Mayor Neil Brown, Minister Simon Watts, Mayor Anne Munro, Mayor Phil Mauger, Chair Craig Pauling and Mayor Dan Gordon. (Photo/Supplied)

The Canterbury Mayoral Forum has today launched the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan (CCPP), a comprehensive strategy developed by all 11 councils in Canterbury to address climate change and build a sustainable, resilient, and low-emissions future.

In celebrating the launch, former chair of the Climate Change Commission Dr Rod Carr says the Canterbury region is already being impacted by the changing climate.

“The plan shows risks and opportunities for our businesses and communities. The technologies to reduce energy costs, improve health outcomes, manage down agricultural emissions and build resilience in our region exist today.

“The plan shows the contribution local leaders can make by working with communities to achieve an inclusive and affordable transition. We can make this great region better by phasing out the combustion of fossil fuels in the open air as soon as possible.”

Canterbury Mayoral Forum Chair Mayor Nigel Bowen says the CCPP aims to build a climate-resilient Canterbury through collaboration between local councils, iwi, communities, and businesses.

“The impacts of climate change don’t stop at territorial boundaries, so it was important for us to work together, share our resources and provide an equitable response to climate challenges in Canterbury.

"I'm proud of where we have landed. It is just the first step on our collective journey, but we now have a strong strategic framework and actions which give us a clear direction. The plan is not just about mitigating risks it also creates opportunities to be innovative in our approach to addressing climate challenges."

The CCPP aligns with the Mayoral Forum’s Plan for Canterbury and represents a significant milestone in the region's collective journey towards sustainability.

Mayor Dan Gordon chaired the Canterbury Climate Action Planning Reference Group which oversaw the development of the CCPP.

He says the plan doesn’t detract from the work individual councils are doing to tackle the impacts of climate change. Instead, he says it aligns work programmes, maximises efficiencies, and provides regional solutions to shared problems.

“The ten key climate actions we have developed for the next three years, include understanding climate risks, improving resilience, reducing emissions, supporting adaptation planning, and promoting nature-based solutions. Each action is designed to be inclusive, equitable, and informed by the best available science and Mātauranga Māori.”

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says councils have a deep understanding of their communities, making them an essential player in efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change.

“It’s welcoming to see Canterbury councils leading the way with a united, coherent, and enduring approach, driving regional action to tackle the challenges of climate change,” Mr Watts says.

To ensure the success of the plan, a dedicated implementation team will be formed to monitor and evaluate progress, adapt strategies as needed, and ensure that goals are met effectively and efficiently.

"The Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan is more than just a document. It is a call to action and a commitment that we will do everything we can for Canterbury. Together, we can build a future that is not only sustainable but also vibrant and full of opportunity," Mayor Gordon added.

