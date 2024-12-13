Lower Hutt’s Festive Feast Of Fun

Jo Moore Photography, Doggy fun from a previous Xmas in the Dog Park event. (Photo/Supplied)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lower Hutt. Whether you’re decking the halls, wrapping gifts, or looking for ways to keep the family entertained, we’ve got a stocking full of activities to make your holidays merry and bright.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the lead-up to Christmas can be a busy, stressful time and it’s important to take time out with whanau and friends.

"There is certainly something for everyone: from Christmas storytime, picnics and parties to a yuletide event especially for dogs - but will Santa Paws turn up?

"Meri Kirihimete everyone."

The line-up of Christmas events in Lower Hutt includes:

12 Days of Crafts-mas

Until 21 December | 3pm

Eastbourne Neighbourhood Hub

Unleash your inner elf with a new and easy craft each day. Perfect for kids and adults alike, it’s the ultimate way to sleigh your holiday prep.

Christmas in Naenae

14 December | 10:30am

Naenae Neighbourhood Hub

Gather round for a holly-jolly Christmas Storytime! Family fun and festive cheer guaranteed.

Christmas N Da Hood

14 December | 10am-3pm

Pōmare School, Taitā

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Celebrate the season with a laid-back vibe, tasty kai, and fantastic local performances. There’s something for everyone at this cultural community gathering, including health services to keep you in tip-top shape.

Naenae Block Xmas Party

14 December

Te Mako, Naenae

Enjoy live performances, festive activities, market stalls, and delicious food. It’s a Christmas party to remember.

Xmas in the Dog Park

15 December | 10am-12pm

Les Dalton Dog Park, Wainuiomata

Calling all Santa Paws! Dress your furry friend in their festive best and join the paw-some fun. This event is a treat for dog lovers and their four-legged family members.

Xmas at Light Switch

15 December | Afternoon to evening)

Silverstream Retreat

A magical family-friendly celebration featuring live music, activities, and food. Bring your holiday spirit and soak up the festive vibes.

Christmas Picnic

15 December | 2:30pm

Days Bay Park

Pack your picnic basket and join us for a relaxed afternoon by the bay. The perfect way to enjoy the summer sunshine with loved ones.

Te Rito Hana Koko Taita

18-24 December

Walter Nash Centre

Step into a Christmas wonderland and enjoy festive activities while waiting to meet Hana Koko himself.

Artspot: Gift Wrapping

19 December | 3:30-4:30pm

Naenae Neighbourhood Hub

Wrap your gifts with flair! Learn reusable wrapping techniques and make your presents as special as what’s inside. Suitable for ages 5+.

Want more festive fun? Check out whatsonevents for the full lineup of Christmas cheer across the city.

© Scoop Media

