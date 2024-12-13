Lower Hutt’s Festive Feast Of Fun
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lower Hutt. Whether you’re decking the halls, wrapping gifts, or looking for ways to keep the family entertained, we’ve got a stocking full of activities to make your holidays merry and bright.
Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the lead-up to Christmas can be a busy, stressful time and it’s important to take time out with whanau and friends.
"There is certainly something for everyone: from Christmas storytime, picnics and parties to a yuletide event especially for dogs - but will Santa Paws turn up?
"Meri Kirihimete everyone."
The line-up of Christmas events in Lower Hutt includes:
- 12 Days of Crafts-mas
Until 21 December | 3pm
Eastbourne Neighbourhood Hub
Unleash your inner elf with a new and easy craft each day. Perfect for kids and adults alike, it’s the ultimate way to sleigh your holiday prep.
- Christmas in Naenae
14 December | 10:30am
Naenae Neighbourhood Hub
Gather round for a holly-jolly Christmas Storytime! Family fun and festive cheer guaranteed.
- Christmas N Da Hood
14 December | 10am-3pm
Pōmare School, Taitā
Celebrate the season with a laid-back vibe, tasty kai, and fantastic local performances. There’s something for everyone at this cultural community gathering, including health services to keep you in tip-top shape.
- Naenae Block Xmas Party
14 December
Te Mako, Naenae
Enjoy live performances, festive activities, market stalls, and delicious food. It’s a Christmas party to remember.
- Xmas in the Dog Park
15 December | 10am-12pm
Les Dalton Dog Park, Wainuiomata
Calling all Santa Paws! Dress your furry friend in their festive best and join the paw-some fun. This event is a treat for dog lovers and their four-legged family members.
- Xmas at Light Switch
15 December | Afternoon to evening)
Silverstream Retreat
A magical family-friendly celebration featuring live music, activities, and food. Bring your holiday spirit and soak up the festive vibes.
- Christmas Picnic
15 December | 2:30pm
Days Bay Park
Pack your picnic basket and join us for a relaxed afternoon by the bay. The perfect way to enjoy the summer sunshine with loved ones.
- Te Rito Hana Koko Taita
18-24 December
Walter Nash Centre
Step into a Christmas wonderland and enjoy festive activities while waiting to meet Hana Koko himself.
- Artspot: Gift Wrapping
19 December | 3:30-4:30pm
Naenae Neighbourhood Hub
Wrap your gifts with flair! Learn reusable wrapping techniques and make your presents as special as what’s inside. Suitable for ages 5+.
Want more festive fun? Check out whatsonevents for the full lineup of Christmas cheer across the city.