Update: Critical Incident, Waiau

Inspector Andrea McBeth:

Police can advise one person has died following an incident in Waiau, Thames this afternoon.

Police were called to The 309 Road just after 2pm, where two people were located with gunshot wounds.

Members of the public provided CPR to one person, but sadly they died at the scene a short time later. A second person was flown Auckland Hospital with serious injuries.

One person has been taken into custody and charges are being considered.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

