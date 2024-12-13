Operation Poster: Police Ready For Funeral In Napier

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander:

The Police Eagle helicopter will be utilised in Hawke’s Bay tomorrow to assist Police on the ground monitoring a large funeral in Napier.

A prominent gang member, with significant community links, will be farewelled on Saturday afternoon, with large numbers of mourners having travelled into Hawke’s Bay from other parts of the country.

Police have continued engagement with the community, gang leaders and members, and the deceased’s whānau over the past few days.

Our role remains to give mourners the respect and space to grieve, while also enhancing public trust and confidence and upholding the law.

A number of checkpoints have been running on roads into and around the city, to help ensure everyone on our roads is safe at this time of increased traffic.

Confirmed results from checkpoints conducted across Napier yesterday include:

2101 passive breath tests conducted 71 breath screening tests conducted Eight motorists found with excess breath alcohol – two more than 250 mcg and four more than 400mcg 58 infringement notices issued Two suspension notices served Two vehicles impounded The farewell for the deceased will take place at two separate locations on Saturday 14 December.

The deceased will lie in Percy Spiller Ave in Maraenui overnight, ahead of a funeral at Napier Tech clubrooms in Barker Road at 1pm, followed by burial at Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery off Prebensen Drive from 3pm.

We remind locals to expect heavy traffic tomorrow as people travel between these locations.

The deceased’s whānau have a Traffic Management Plan in place, and Māori Wardens and contractors will be assisting with this to ensure it runs smoothly.

Police will also be present in the general area, monitoring proceedings and ready to respond to any issues if and when they arise.

There will be no tolerance for breaches of the law, including the Gangs Act 2024, nor for any unsafe or intimidating behaviour.

If Police are not able to deal with breaches at the time, efforts will be made to follow up after the fact.

If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111.

If you are reporting matters after the fact, contact 105 either online [1] or over the phone.

