SPCA Prosecutes Siblings For Devastating Neglect Of Pet Dog

Photo: Supplied

A brother and sister were today sentenced over the neglect of a dog they shared responsibility for, after pleading guilty to charges brought by SPCA.

One of the siblings was sentenced to 160 hours community work, and the other to 15 months intensive supervision. Both were disqualified from owning dogs for seven years.

SPCA CEO Todd Westwood says the details of this case are deeply affecting.

“I admit to feeling physically ill thinking about the pain this dog was in. The extent of trauma is hard to stomach.”

In November 2022, a member of the public called SPCA after noticing a skinny black dog that looked like it was dying in the driveway of an address in Rotorua.

An SPCA Inspector attended the property immediately and found a black dog in a garage named Grimlock who was emaciated, unresponsive, recumbent, and unable to walk without assistance.

His ribs, spine and pelvic bones were prominent and visible from a distance, and he was in too much pain to stand.

The Inspector took possession of the dog for immediate veterinary examination. Both his eyes were sunken, he was severely dehydrated and had a urinary tract infection. His feet had wounds and lacerations. His breathing was rapid and noisy, his tail was paralysed, and maggots were seen crawling out and around his anus which was red and inflamed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Grimlock’s foreskin was badly swollen and discharging pus. Blood tests indicated chronic infection, and his kidney, liver and pancreas showed abnormal function.

X-rays revealed Grimlock’s pelvic bone and tail were broken and dislocated, injuries consistent with severe trauma. Expert opinion concluded he was in immense pain for days, possibly weeks.

Humane euthanasia was recommended to prevent further suffering.

When questioned, one of the defendants admitted to noticing blood in Grimlock’s urine weeks prior. The other defendant noted the dog was tumbling and wobbly when he tried to walk, saying he thought the dog had been run over and assumed it was a sprained leg and that he’d “tough it out.” Neither sought treatment for the dog.

“These individuals knew the dog was in severe pain and did nothing. It is utterly heartless,” says Mr Westwood.

“Animals deserve responsible guardians to provide for their care as you would a beloved family member. Grimlock’s short life was intolerable near the end. It took a concerned member of the public to call it out and I am grateful for their courage and compassion.”

The pair were also ordered to pay reparations of $300 each to SPCA.

© Scoop Media

