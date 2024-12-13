Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Think Twice Before You Jump

Friday, 13 December 2024, 9:20 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council reminds the community that jumping from the city’s bridges or the boat ramp in the inner harbour is dangerous.

Council Harbourmaster Peter Buell acknowledges the tradition but emphasises that there are risks.

“It may feel like a rite of passage but hidden hazards can lead to serious injuries.”

“Woody debris and underwater hazards make these areas unpredictable and unsafe. This hazard is increased after any storm event.”

The inner harbour is also a busy area with frequent boat movements, adding to the danger.

Mr Buell says that with boats constantly moving in and out and children jumping into the water, these situations can lead to serious accidents.

“Boating and propeller accidents can result into severe injuries to anyone in the water.”

“There is also a blind corner where boat users may not be able to see swimmers further increasing the likelihood of accidents.”

Signs will be installed around these bridges and the boat ramp to warn about the risks. However, we kindly remind parents and caregivers to discourage children from climbing, jumping or playing on or near boats.

Council is also working with local Māori wardens to encourage safe behaviour in the harbour. However, everyone has a role to play, says Mr Buell.

“Let’s make sure we keep each other safe so we can enjoy what’s shaping up to be an amazing summer.”

