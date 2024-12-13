Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Search For Missing Man Graham Russell Smith

Friday, 13 December 2024, 9:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Pete Middlemiss

Police searching for missing man Graham Russell Smith are asking residents and business owners in the Spicer Botanical Park and Recreation Reserve area to check their properties once again, this includes any industrial and commercial premises.

Graham was reported missing while walking in the area of Rangituhi/Colonial Knob on 10 November. Since then a number of agencies and volunteer groups have assisted a tireless search for him.

Despite hundreds of hours searching, including field teams, aerial work with helicopters and drones, various dog teams and CIB staff, Graham has not been located.

Police wish to acknowledge LandSAR, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC), Lifeflight Trust, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Porirua City Council, Department of Conservation, and Fire and Emergency NZ for their assistance throughout this search.

We would also like to thank the public for their patience throughout this search, notably when Rangituhi/Colonial Knob was closed for a specialist search over the last four days.

Both Police and Graham’s family wish to thank the public for their enormous support over the last month.

Police extend our thoughts to Graham’s family at this time.

