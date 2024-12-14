Fatal crash: State Highway 5, Ngongotaha Valley
Saturday, 14 December 2024, 8:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on State Highway 5,
Ngongotaha Valley overnight.
Emergency services were
alerted to the crash between a car and a truck at
3am.
State Highway 5 remains closed between Maraeroa
Road to Dansey
Road.
