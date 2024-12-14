Fatal crash: State Highway 5, Ngongotaha Valley

Sanctuary Community Organic Garden Mahi Whenua Inc: Charitable Society Vs Crown Legal Case Has Implications For Property Rights In NZ

The caveat relates to the Crown purchasing land from Unitec in Mt Albert and then allocating housing development rights for that land. Sanctuary Gardens subsequently placed a caveat on the land to prevent development taking place. The Crown is trying to remove the caveat, and the upcoming Court hearing is to argue for it to remain in place.