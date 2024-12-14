Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Kotuku Street, Elsdon Assault

Saturday, 14 December 2024, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Sean Remnant, who died from injuries he received at a residential address in Kotuku Street, Elsdon on 1 December.

Sean's funeral took place at the Elim Christian Centre in Porirua yesterday morning.

Police are treating Sean's death as suspicious and continue to appeal for information which could assist our investigation.

If you can help, please report information via 105, either online or via phone. Please reference Operation Croydon, file number 241201/7304.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

