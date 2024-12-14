Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gang Member Arrested After Shots Fired At Wainuiomata House

Saturday, 14 December 2024, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house on Coast Road, Wainuiomata early today.

Police were called at 2.40am after a man known to the occupants arrived at the house and fired shots through a window.

The man left the scene on a scooter but had his vehicle parked nearby and then travelled to Lower Hutt.

The man – a 36-year-old gang member – was located at a Lower Hutt house by Police a short time later and arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. He will appear in Lower Hutt District Court on Monday.

Police are conducting scene examinations at the two addresses this morning and would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our investigation.

We are also seeking sightings of the man's silver Mazda Axela hatchback in Wainuiomata and Lower Hutt.

If you can help, please make contact via 105 and quote file number 241214/7892.

