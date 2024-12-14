Man Arrested And Charged For Henderson Hit And Run

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a hit-and-run on Railside Avenue, Henderson overnight.

Officers have also located and seized the car believed to have been involved.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury, careless driving causing injury, driving while forbidden, and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday 16 November.

The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to us.

We would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 241214/7801.

