Marton Youth Group #YHQ Grateful For New World Marton’s Kai Donations In 2024

#YHQ Marton has presented New World Marton with a framed photo collage and signed YHQ T-shirt as a heartfelt thank you for their incredible support throughout 2024.

The after-school programme provided by Rangitīkei District Council (through the Rangitīkei Community Hubs, formally Rangitīkei District Libraries) is located at the back of the Marton Library in the old ICT hub.

Every week, New World Marton supply #YHQ Marton with wide range of kai to feed the rangatahi, who come through their doors after school on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s.



“We’re so grateful to Brendon, Sandra, and the whole team at New World Marton for their support. Their generosity has enriched our program and given our rangatahi opportunities to learn and grow in so many meaningful ways” says Rangitīkei District Council Youth Engagement Officer, Justine Rowe.

“We hope that this special gift, filled with memories from our rangatahi over the past year at #YHQ Marton, celebrates New World Marton for their generous donation of kai,” adds Justine.

Not only does the food have practical, belly filling use. It’s also provided learning opportunities for rangatahi such as how to make fresh fruit juice, corn fritters, toffee apples, and a wide range of sweet treats for whānau and community members.

“The weekly kai contribution from New World has helped our tamariki and rangatahi to develop essential life skills in cooking, cleaning and hygiene, and to understand the importance working as a community,” says Justine.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New World Marton Owner/Operator Brendon Shoebridge says that seeing how happy and interactive the kids were because of the programme makes their sponsorship all worthwhile and thanked #YHQ Marton for the gifts.

“It’s a great initiative targeted at the health and wellbeing of our local youth and we’re pleased that we can help support the great work they are doing in our community. The collage is now proudly hanging on our wall upstairs,” says Brendon.

Other programs #YHQ Marton do in collaboration with Rangitīkei Community Hubs are virtual reality sessions, and arts and crafts (including weaving and sewing).

The last #YHQ Marton session is scheduled for Wednesday, 11 December with a picnic of goodies at the park, also supplied by New World Marton.

Planning for the #YHQ Marton 2025 programme is underway, and the programme will resume on Tuesday, 28 January 2025.

The team are always excited to welcome new rangatahi who would like to be part of the group in 2025, and you can find out by visiting the team at Marton Community Hub, or contacting justine.rowe@rangitikei.govt.nz

While the #YHQ Marton programme will not be operating over the summer school holidays, the Rangitīkei Community Hubs team will running free holiday activities at all of the district’s libraries.

© Scoop Media

