Encouraging Dialogue And Understanding: Addressing Public Concerns About The Treaty Principles Bill

As discussions surrounding the Treaty Principles Bill (TPB) continue to spark passionate debate, Waipā District Councillor, Dale-Maree Morgan is calling for an informed approach to the public discourse. This moment offers an opportunity to foster understanding, encourage balanced views, and promote education about the values underpinning Te Tiriti o Waitangi and their relevance in modern governance.

"The Treaty Principles Bill has understandably raised questions and concerns across our communities," says Morgan. "Instead of allowing fear and misinformation to dominate the conversation, we need to create space for kōrero - open honest, and respectful dialogue that helps us all better understand the issues at hand".

Rather than focusing on polarising rhetoric, Morgan is urging leaders and community members to prioritise education and engagement.

"Te Tiriti of Waitangi is a cornerstone of our nation's identity." Morgan continues, "Understanding its principles and how they guide fairness and inclusion in governance is key to ensuring everyone feels heard and valued we need to take a compassionate approach, listening to concerns while also ensuring that accurate and balanced information is accessible to all."

Challenging Fear and Misinformation

Recent campaigns that promote a referendum on the TPB have drawn criticism for targeting vulnerable communities, particularly elderly residents within Cambridge and across the Waipā constituency, with fear-based narratives. Morgan emphasises the importance of replacing fear with understanding and misinformation with education.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"It's vital that we protect our communities from campaigns designed to create division, " says Morgan. "Instead let's work together to ensure everyone has the information they need to make informed decision, grounded in truth and guided by the values of manaakitanga and tika."

Morgan also acknowledges the wide range of perspectives on the Treaty Principles Bill, inviting people from all walks of life to engage in meaningful conversations about its implications for Aotearoa.

"This is not about 'us versus them," Morgan explains. "It's about finding common ground, recognising the shared benefits of fairness and inclusion, and honouring the promises of the Te Tiriti. These conversations are not always easy, but they are necessary for building understanding and strengthening our communities."

Councillor Morgan is encouraging Waipā residents and New Zealanders across the country to seek out balanced and trustworthy information about the Treaty Principles Bill and to approach the topic with an open mind and commitment to respectful dialogue.

"This is a pivotal moment for Aotearoa," says Morgan. "We can choose to let misinformation to divide us, or we can choose to come together, learn and grow as a nation. By taking the time to understand each other and the principles of Te Tiriti, we strengthen not just our governance, but the also the relationships that bind us as a country.

Councillor Morgan would like to acknowledge and thank Waipā Tangata Tiriti constituents, who have contacted with their concerns and heartfelt support.

© Scoop Media

