Waikato River Search

At 7.45pm yesterday, Police were advised that a man had jumped off Pukete Bridge into the Waikato River, and could not be found after only briefly resurfacing.

Police and FENZ undertook an extensive search of the water and riverbank last night, however did not locate the man.

LandSAR staff will be deployed again this morning to conduct a riverbank search, and other SAR staff will deploy in a boat again to search the area of the river where the man was seen to enter the water.

