Fatality Following Water Related Incident, Moutohora Island, Whakatāne

One person has died following a water related incident off the coast of Moutohora Island, Whakatāne, last night.

Emergency services responded to reports that a man had been recovered from the water unresponsive after jumping off the side of a boat around 9pm.

CPR was commenced on Moutohora Island, however efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Police Search and Rescue coordinated the response with Coastguard Whakatāne volunteers attending the scene and a helicopter transporting him to Tauranga Hospital.

The death isn’t being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

