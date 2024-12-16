Arrest Made In Relation To Ram Raids, Otaki

A young person has been arrested and charged in relation to two recent ram raids, after Levin Police executed a search warrant at an Otaki address on Friday morning.

The male, aged 17, is due to appear in the Levin Youth Court tomorrow, facing two charges of burglary.

Those charges relate to a ram raid of a commercial premises in Otaki in November, followed by one in the morning of 13 December at the same premises.

A number of items taken in the burglaries were located at the address during the warrant, along with a substantial number of cannabis plants, which have been seized.

Police are continuing enquires into this incident, and are not ruling out further arrests.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241213/3397.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

