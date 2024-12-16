Ready, Set…check!

As summer approaches and people head to their favourite swimming spots, it’s important to check water quality before diving in.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council teams are busy sampling water weekly at 37 rivers, beaches, and estuaries from Mahia to Pōrangahau from mid-November to mid-March, providing the community with the latest information on water quality.

Regional Council Scientist Marine and Coasts Shannon Weaver says weekly results are live on the council website every Wednesday afternoon.

“These results are shown using a simple traffic light system - green means it’s safe to swim, orange means caution is needed, and red signals that the water is unsuitable for swimming. You can also view the long-term grade for your go-to swimming area by simply sliding over to the grade chart.”

“Jump online and visit hbrc.govt.nz and search #swim. The results will appear right away, helping you and your whānau stay informed about the water you’ll be enjoying this summer.”

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says part of enjoying our awa is knowing what the water’s like where we swim.

“It wouldn’t be summer without a swim at our stunning beaches or rivers. Our teams are out there doing the mahi every week throughout summer to provide important water quality information, so I encourage everyone to check it before heading out.”

Regional Council also shares water data with Land Air Water Aotearoa (LAWA), New Zealand’s leading environmental platform, where you’ll find even more detailed information on water quality. LAWA’s website also provides great information on national weather, swimming facilities, and directions to swimming locations. So, if you're traveling beyond Hawke’s Bay, you can easily find the best spots to swim across the country.

Regional Council recommends waiting two to three days after heavy or prolonged rain before swimming, to ensure the water is at its best.

When weekly testing stops in March, Regional Council formulates a long-term grade that remains live on the LAWA website until the following spring/summer.

For more information on the weekly water quality results, visit Swimming | Hawke's Bay Regional Council: https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/hawkes-bay/swimming/

