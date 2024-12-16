Naenae College Students’ Poetry To Feature In Revamped Walter Mildenhall Park

The creative writing efforts of four Naenae College pupils will be displayed at prominent locations within the revamped Walter Mildenhall Park when it reopens next year.

The successful foursome, Alisha Tailor, Hana West, Jackson Davies and Keira Dempsey, won a competition which asked students to submit a poem, whakataukī or very short story on what they love about Naenae, a memory, the future of Naenae, thoughts about a Naenae local, or something interesting from the suburb’s past.

They were presented certificates at a special ceremony at Te Mako Community Centre.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says it’s fitting the words from the four young competition winners will adorn the park, which is next to the new Te Ngaengae Pool + Fitness facility.

"Walter Mildenhall Park is the third project, behind the new Te Mako Community Centre and Te Ngaengae Pool + Fitness centre, undertaken by Council to rejuvenate the heart of Naenae.

"We’ve worked alongside the local community to incorporate their ideas into all the work we’ve done so they have state-of-the-art facilities that work for them, boost the local economy, and add colour and vibrancy to Naenae."

The Whakatupu Ngaengae Community Advisory Group (CAG) worked alongside Council staff and the wider community on the design plans for the new park.

CAG Chair Lyn Bareta says ensuring young people had a voice in the final design was always of primary importance.

"They will have their poetry speak for them to future generations in a park that’s been designed with enormous input from the local community. What a great result."

The creative writing competition concept was developed so ‘organically Naenae’ could be embedded within the park.

The community helped shape the design to ensure the park is uniquely Naenae. Their priorities include:

Kai preparation - including a sheltered space with group seating, cooking, water, rubbish disposal and play areas

Different kinds of play areas including ones with natural elements, fenced areas, seating and basket swings

Areas for wheeled activities including skating, somewhere to kick a ball, plus more adventurous activities like climbing

Native and exotic trees for shade, climbing and kai, with colour and scent

Seating and quiet rest areas

Safety components including lighting and sight lines, wayfinding signage, wider paths, no steps and barriers between high and low energy areas

Use of natural materials.

Council has appointed Sierra Delta Civil Ltd as their preferred contractor to redevelop Walter Mildenhall Park. Work will start in the new year, with the park expected to open in late 2025.

Sierra Delta have committed to supporting the local economy and job market by using local resources and suppliers for materials whenever practicable. This support extends to paying above the living wage, as well as investing in people, training, tools, and processes.

They are also committed to reducing emissions and waste through the ownership of modern plant and equipment resources.

Below are the winning entries

Alisha Tailor

Naenae shapes me

Like the wind shapes the trees.

It’s roots in my soul,

It’s streets in my heart,

Growing me into who I am.

Hana West

Kererū come

In pairs

Green coats perfectly fitted

White shirts cleanly pressed

Trousers firmly tucked

Into red shoes

To dine

On The Kōwhai

In Naenae

Jackson Davies

Naenae’s quiet streets

Sunlight on green hills

Community’s warm heart

Whispers of peace

Where dreams grow strong

A cosy corner

Welcoming to all

Keira Dempsey

As Te Awakairangi flows to bring water to our land

Our park will grow alongside us

As we become the next to guide our people

