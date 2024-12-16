Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Arrested Over Firearm And Illegal Drugs

Monday, 16 December 2024, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man will appear in court today after Police located a shotgun and drugs inside the vehicle he’d been driving in Auckland.

The incident occurred at a petrol station in Clover Park yesterday, after a member of the public reported a suspicious vehicle.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says initially, it was believed the driver might have been injured in a traffic accident.

“He was seen inside the vehicle slumped over the steering wheel.

“Our staff suspected the man may have been under the influence of drugs and after sighting drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, conducted a further search of it.

“They located a cut down, double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun and a sizeable quantity of drugs inside a backpack, that was later confirmed to be ecstasy, as well as cash.”

A 24-year-old man is set to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with unlawfully carrying a restricted weapon, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and possessing ecstasy for supply.

“We’re very happy to have taken a dangerous weapon like this off the streets, and that the alleged offender will now be held to account for his actions,” Inspector Cook says.

© Scoop Media

