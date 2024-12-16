Strong Line-up Of Bands For Porirua Summer Concert Series

Some old favourites and new additions will grace the stage during Wellington Anniversary weekend as part of Porirua City’s Summer Concert Series.

Joining regulars The Blueprint and Shaun Preston at the new location of Adventure Park in Whitby will be The Relatives and the Beatgirls.

The fun begins on Friday 17 December with high-energy covers band The Blueprint, followed on Saturday 18 January by Wellington band The Relatives, playing everything from The Killers to Taylor Swift.

On Sunday 19 January The Beatgirls return to the Summer Concert Series and will no doubt get everyone dancing when they hit the stage performing a Motown set accompanied by a seven-piece live band.

Wrapping up the long weekend, Shaun Preston returns on Monday 20 January with his piano and line-up of well-loved covers.

Each concert runs 6-8pm over the long weekend. Those heading along are encouraged to pack and picnic and get comfortable at the new Adventure Park location on Discovery Drive in Whitby.

These concerts are always a popular event to get the new year started, so if you can, please consider walking, biking, scooting or catching public transport to the events.

