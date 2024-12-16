Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
State Highway 30 Blocked, Rotoiti - Bay Of Plenty

Monday, 16 December 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

State Highway 30 is blocked at Rotoiti following a serious crash, with a significant detour in place.

It happened shortly before 11:40am and involved two vehicles. There are serious injuries.

Motorists travelling north from Rotorua will need to take State Highway 33 between Tikitere and Paengaroa, before utilising State Highway 2.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
