State Highway 30 Blocked, Rotoiti - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 16 December 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 30 is blocked at Rotoiti following a
serious crash, with a significant detour in place.
It
happened shortly before 11:40am and involved two vehicles.
There are serious injuries.
Motorists travelling north
from Rotorua will need to take State Highway 33 between
Tikitere and Paengaroa, before utilising State Highway
2.
