State Highway 30 Blocked, Rotoiti - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 30 is blocked at Rotoiti following a serious crash, with a significant detour in place.

It happened shortly before 11:40am and involved two vehicles. There are serious injuries.

Motorists travelling north from Rotorua will need to take State Highway 33 between Tikitere and Paengaroa, before utilising State Highway 2.

