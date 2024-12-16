Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikawa Bay Foreshore Reserve Management Plan Submissions Open

Monday, 16 December 2024, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Waikawa Bay Foreshore Reserve, on the eastern side of Waikawa Bay near Picton, is of great significance for Te Ātiawa and is a popular place for picnicking, swimming and launching boats for locals and visitors.

Waikawa Bay Foreshore Reserve (Photo/Supplied)

Council is required under the Reserves Act to develop a reserve management plan for the area that will help enable a mix of uses and values to be supported as well as putting in place policy to guide the day-to-day management of the Reserve.

In accordance with Section 41(6) (a) of the Reserves Act 1977 submissions are now invited on any aspect of the draft Waikawa Bay Foreshore Reserve Management Plan. Submissions can be lodged via an online form at links.marlborough.govt.nz/haveyoursay. Public submissions should be made by 7 March 2025.

A Hearings Panel consisting of Assets and Services Committee Chair Councillor Brian Dawson, Councillor Scott Adams and up to two independent commissioners with expertise in tikanga Māori and the Reserves Act will be set up to hear submissions and recommend to Council decisions on those submissions.

The draft management plan can be viewed online at www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/parks-and-open-spaces/parks-and-open-spaces-plans-and-reports/plans/waikawa-bay-foreshore-reserve-management-plan or you can pick up a copy from Council’s Customer Service Centres in Blenheim or Picton. You can also email waikawabay.rmp@marlborough.govt.nz to lodge a submission.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, and access exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 