Naenae Homicide: Name Release + Warrant Issued For Suspect’s Arrest

Monday, 16 December 2024, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a homicide in Naenae last week have a warrant to arrest 28-year-old Wipuhara Kapene, who is wanted for murder.

28-year-old Wipuhara Kapene is wanted for murder (Photo/Supplied)

Albert Enoka, 39, of Naenae, died after being shot on Tuesday 10 December. The incident happened about 3.10pm, outside an address in Seddon Street. A Police patrol unit was not far away at the time and arrived at the scene to find Mr Enoka critically injured. First responders immediately applied first aid, but sadly his injury was fatal, and he died at the scene.

As a result of our enquiries, a warrant for Kapene’s arrest was issued this morning.

Police consider Kapene to be armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached. If you see him, call 111 immediately. Information after the fact can be reported to us online now [1] or via 105.

Please use the reference number 241210/3356, or reference Operation Ratio.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

It is likely Kapene is receiving help, and Police will look to prosecute anyone harbouring or assisting him.

Please contact Police immediately if you have any information that may help.

Notes:

[1] https://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report 

[2] https://crimestoppers-nz.org/

© Scoop Media

