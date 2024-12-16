Full Mauao Closure To Repair Vandalised Cultural Compass

Following the vandalism of the kāpehu (cultural compass) on Friday, 13 December, a full closure of Mauao is required to complete repairs to the pounamu touchstone.

All tracks on Mauao will be closed on Tuesday, 17 December from 8.30am, to allow the team to carry out the repairs safely and efficiently. The maunga and tracks are expected to reopen by the end of the day.

Restoration work began on Friday afternoon with cleaning of the cultural compass and temporary repairs to the damage caused by the vandalism, including the attempt to dig around the outer ring of the kāpehu.

Tuesday’s repairs will involve smoothing and polishing the pounamu stone’s surface to restore it as closely as possible to its original condition.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation in respecting the closure. Updates on the re-opening will be posted on newsbeat.tauranga.govt.nz.

