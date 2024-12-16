Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gang-related Funeral, Hutt Valley, And Porirua

Monday, 16 December 2024, 3:37 pm
New Zealand Police

Police will be monitoring the funeral of a prominent gang member in Hutt Valley and Porirua tomorrow, Tuesday 17 December.

The funeral for the man – the victim of last week’s homicide in Naenae - is due to take place in Lower Hutt tomorrow morning, with a procession to Whenua Tapu Cemetery in Porirua afterwards.

Hutt Valley Acting Area Commander Inspector Shaun Lingard says: “We will maintain a visible presence in Lower Hutt tomorrow morning and will monitor the procession through Lower Hutt to Porirua.”

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and those who will be gathering to mourn, and our role is to allow them to do so safely and respectfully, within the law.”

Inspector Lingard says Police will not tolerate unlawful activity, including breaches of the new Gangs Act, and anyone who is seen to break the law can expect enforcement action, either at the time or after the fact.

There is likely to be some traffic disruption in the late morning in Lower Hutt, particularly around Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt and the highway network between the Hutt Valley and Porirua. Motorists should expect some temporary disruption and should plan accordingly.

If you are concerned about your safety, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the unlawful behaviour, we encourage you to file a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1], call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org [2].

Notes:

[1] https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 

[2] http://www.crimestoppers-nz.org

