Firearms Discovered Following Flee

Keen-eyed officers who spotted a vehicle of interest travelling through Papakura got more than they bargained for after discovering a firearm.

On Friday, Police observed a vehicle wanted in connection with a spate of burglaries travelling along Great South road.

(Photo/Supplied)

Senior Sergeant MJ Riddle, of Counties Manukau South Police, says the vehicle allegedly mounted a curb and drove over a centre island causing extensive damage to the two drivers side tires.

“Police pursued the vehicle for a short distance before it pulled into South Street and the driver ran into an address.

“The passenger has also attempted to flee with a backpack, however both were quickly arrested.”

Senior Sergeant Riddle says a search of the bag located a sawn off rifle with a loaded magazine.

“A 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were remanded in custody and will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous driving, failing to stop and unlawful possession of ammunition.”

She said while at the address officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis from the garage.

“Subsequently, Police invoked a search of the property and located another sawn off rifle with a loaded magazine as well as a substantial amount of cannabis.

“This was a great result by all staff and pleasing we were able to take two more firearms off the streets.”

A 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man are also facing charges in relation to the cannabis as well as unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a prohibited magazine.

