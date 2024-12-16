Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Firearms Discovered Following Flee

Monday, 16 December 2024, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Keen-eyed officers who spotted a vehicle of interest travelling through Papakura got more than they bargained for after discovering a firearm.

On Friday, Police observed a vehicle wanted in connection with a spate of burglaries travelling along Great South road.

(Photo/Supplied)

Senior Sergeant MJ Riddle, of Counties Manukau South Police, says the vehicle allegedly mounted a curb and drove over a centre island causing extensive damage to the two drivers side tires.

“Police pursued the vehicle for a short distance before it pulled into South Street and the driver ran into an address.

“The passenger has also attempted to flee with a backpack, however both were quickly arrested.”

Senior Sergeant Riddle says a search of the bag located a sawn off rifle with a loaded magazine.

“A 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were remanded in custody and will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous driving, failing to stop and unlawful possession of ammunition.”

She said while at the address officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis from the garage.

“Subsequently, Police invoked a search of the property and located another sawn off rifle with a loaded magazine as well as a substantial amount of cannabis.

“This was a great result by all staff and pleasing we were able to take two more firearms off the streets.”

A 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man are also facing charges in relation to the cannabis as well as unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a prohibited magazine.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, and access exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 