Stuff The Turkey: What About The Vegetables?

Vegetables NZ is calling on the Government to act to ensure vegetables are always abundant at Christmas.

‘We know it’s hard for people to get their heads around the fact that New Zealand could have vegetable shortages in a few years, when there are so many great vegetables around at the moment,’ says Vegetables NZ Chair, John Murphy.

‘But with approximately 60% of vegetable production under threat, particularly in key growing areas such as Pukekohe and Levin, vegetable shortages could just be around the corner. This is if the Government doesn’t act, as promised, and ensure vegetable production has a pathway to consent under new resource management legislation.’

John says the current regionalised approach to regulating vegetable production is not working.

‘Growers in Pukekohe and Levin have been tied up in hearings and court action for many years, thanks to current unworkable resource management legislation.

‘What’s needed is a national approach to vegetable production, which ensures the country has food security and vegetable production can expand to meet increased demand.

‘If this doesn’t happen, growers in Pukekohe, Levin and perhaps other areas of New Zealand, will be forced by regional councils to reduce production. This will force them out of business and result in vegetable shortages, particularly at peak times like Christmas.

‘The Government has said it will remedy the situation. However, supporting vegetable production seems to have dropped off the list of things the Government wants to achieve in its current term.

‘This is a huge risk to New Zealand’s food security, to say nothing of the traditional kiwi Christmas, of new potatoes, plenty of salads and corn on the cob.’

