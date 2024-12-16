Pets For Christmas? Consider Fostering First Or Adoption

As Christmas rapidly approaches, minds turn to the age-old question of what perfect gifts to give loved ones. For some, the notion of giving a pet as a lasting gift is enticing – but unless you know the gift recipient very well and are certain a cat or dog is on their must-have wish list, giving pets is actively discouraged by animal welfare experts.

PD Insurance’s COO Michelle Le Long says gifting cats and dogs can sometimes have heartbreaking and unfortunate outcomes.

“Unlike any other gift, a pet comes with tremendous responsibility that usually lasts for a decade and sometimes even two. This means a gifted pet should never be a surprise and must come with absolute certainty that the recipient wants a dog or cat and is aware of the costs and other obligations involved in pet parenting,” she explains.

Le Long suggests pet fostering as a far better alternative gift, which can provide the joyful experience of pet parenting without the full scale of responsibilities involved.

For those who know with certainty someone wants a furball under the Yule tree, she strongly advises either buying from an ethical breeder (for pedigree pets) or adopting a pet. “Many fur kids are crying out for a loving home. Adoption means saving a pet while delivering the joy of pet parenting.”

Foster first!

Particularly with youngsters, the desire for a pet can be quite different from the reality of caring for one. If a pet is on the ‘must-have’ list, consider giving the opportunity to foster a dog or cat first. This provides a temporary experience of pet ownership, allowing families to see what’s truly involved before making a long-term commitment.

This improves the quality of life of sheltered animals and gives potential pet parents proper insight as to what they are getting themselves into – with the best result being a rehomed pet and a happy owner. At worst, it’s a lesson learned.

Adopt, don’t buy (where possible)

Anyone thinking of giving pets – after having established with absolute certainty that it’s the right gift – has several options available to them. For example, rather than handing your gift recipient a dog or cat, perhaps give them a voucher that covers adoption fees.

That means they can head to a shelter under their own steam, to choose from the thousands of abandoned animals that go into shelters every year. Some of which started life as a gifted pet!

Regardless of whether it’s Christmas or any other time of year, adoption by a dedicated and caring pet parent gives these abandoned animals a second chance at a good life.

Watch for mills and scams

It’s sad but true: puppy mills and puppy scams are plentiful in New Zealand, churning out dogs with little regard for their wellbeing, or simply duping people out of their money. Unless you’re set on gifting a pedigree pet, fostering, or adopting enables you to give children or other family members the gift of a pet with fewer risks. This approach also helps you avoid getting embroiled in the unpleasant business of unethical breeders / inhumane breeders or scam artists.

Engaging with a trusted, recognised animal shelter means doing something great for a pet in need while connecting your child, other family member or friend with a lifelong companion. For those who want a pedigree dog or cat, buying from an ethical breeder registered with Dogs New Zealand (our national kennel club) helps ensure the pet is healthy and the process is above board.

It’s the little things (that can become big things)

Le Long says any prospective pet parent should be under no illusions: dogs and cats give a lot, but they also require a lot. “Pets need training, care, love and attention, regular exercise, food, and medical care. All these things take time and money, and every pet parent must be willing and able to provide this.”

She stresses that the idea of pets as gifts is generally a bad idea, but not exclusively. “For some people, the gift is ideal. Many of us got a puppy or a kitty under the tree, and it had the best outcome for the pet and for our families. The bottom line is that this is a gift that, more than any other, requires very careful thought. And part of that thought should include where and how you source your pet.”

