Community Welcome Newly Upgraded Waitaha Reserve

Waitaha Reserve in Welcome Bay was buzzing with excitement on Friday as over 200 locals gathered to get a first look at the newly upgraded reserve and playground, which is now open to the community.

The transformation has been underway since May this year and includes a new basketball court and playground, a refurbished skate park, a new shaded picnic area and bike racks, paved walkways and improved accessibility for wheelchairs and prams, along with a new grassed amphitheatre and additional tree planting.

Welcome Bay Ward Councillor Hautapu Baker attended the re-opening of the new-look reserve and says it’s great to see the park humming again.

“Waitaha Reserve is a central point in the Welcome Bay community and these upgrades have helped to create a more welcoming space for people of all ages and abilities to come together to connect, have fun and feel a sense of pride and belonging with the area,” says Councillor Baker.

“There is a visual connection at Waitaha Reserve, over the harbour to Mauao and Tauranga Moana, making it a special space and something I know the team really wanted to enhance, in keeping with the local area and representing the values important to mana whenua and the community.”

During the project, the Council Spaces and Places design team collaborated with local hapū Ngāti Hē and artist Jason Porter to visually bring the reserve’s history to life.

The upper levels of the reserve symbolise Rangi (God of the sky and heavens in Māori mythology) and whetū (star), with new trees reaching upward and the basketball court inspired by the symbolism. The middle area, designed for families and toddlers, represents the puna (spring of water), flowing like a waterfall through the playground and into the dynamic energy of the skate park.

Emilia Sanderson is excited to officially open the newly upgraded Waitaha Reserve with Councillor Hautapu Baker. (Photo/Supplied)

Councillor Baker adds: “A special thank you also to Akarana Community Trust for their funding contribution of $15,000 that went towards furniture for the reserve.”

The reserve is located next to the Welcome Bay Community Centre and Centre Manager Lucie Brooks says it’s great to see the new-look reserve open after years of community feedback and support for the upgrades.

“The reserve is well-loved by the community and used by many local groups for sports, community programmes and events. The community has been asking for these upgrades for many years, so I’m sure it’ll be even more popular now!”

“As part of the upgrades, it's fantastic to have new community gardens and fruit trees which will help provide food for the community and was made possible thanks to council’s Climate Action Fund,” says Lucie.

A new skate ramp will be installed at the reserve early in the new year and is expected to be ready to use by February 2025, weather dependent.

“There is no other skate park or skate ramp in our wider area and local tamariki and rangatahi are really looking forward to having that upgraded also,” added Lucie.

The skate park boasts a colourful mural by local artists Millie Pidwell and Jasmine Kroeze, with the artists planning to complete another mural after the finishing touches to the skate park are made in the new year.

