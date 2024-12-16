SH6 Punakaiki To Barrytown Re-opening

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising road users that SH6 Punakaiki to Barrytown will re-open at 3pm today (Monday 16 December) following a large debris flow overnight causing the road to close.

Teams working on site have cleared sufficient debris to get the creek flowing back through the culvert that was blocked by the debris flow, meaning the road can safely reopen to road users, NZTA says.

Vehicles will be escorted through the site for the remainder of the day, through to 6pm today, expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Teams will continue to work on clean up through the rest of the week, with traffic management in place until the road is fully cleared, and people travelling between Westport/Punakaiki and Greymouth should expect on-going delays of up to 15 minutes during working hours.

