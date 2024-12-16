First Affordable Homes For Wairoa Whānau Ready Before Christmas As Te Rauā Development Progresses

Affordable housing for Wairoa whānau is one step closer, with the first four homes ready for move-in before Christmas as part of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa’s Te Rauā residential development. Following a blessing and karakia, the homes will be unveiled by Cushla Tangaere Manuel, MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, and Katie Nimon, MP for Napier on Monday 16 December.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa’s Te Rauā residential development underscores the trust’s commitment to providing affordable housing solutions for the community. This flagship project is now open for expressions of interest from whānau to apply for a home.

All homes in Te Rauā will be affordable rentals, designed to support the whānau of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa. Eligible whānau can apply annually for a "Te Rauā Affordable Rental Grant," allowing them to pay only 80% of the market rent. Te Rauā is intended to support households who do not qualify for public or social housing and/or the Income-Related Rent Subsidy (IRRS). The goal is to guide whānau in Te Rauā into permanent housing through various pathways to homeownership.

Following the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and the subsequent flood events in North Clyde and Kōpū Road, Waiora has faced a severe shortage of safe, healthy homes, and affordable rentals.

The Kitchener St development will feature 43 new homes, offering quality rental options to support whānau with diverse needs. These homes include 1–4-bedroom units, catering to various household sizes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Originally planned as a 56-unit project, the development has been revised to include 30 larger whānau homes built on-site and 13 transportable kaumātua-sized whare. This change ensures that the homes are better suited to the local community and its needs. The development, is thoughtfully planned with smart urban design, parking, safe vehicle and pedestrian flow, landscaping, lighting, signage, art, and green spaces planted with rongoā and kai.

Tātau Tātau Chief Executive Officer Lewis Ratapu says the addition of a 13-bedroom supported living complex is particularly timely, as Wairoa has no rest homes or retirement villages since the Glengarry facility was affected by the North Clyde flood last year.

“The supported living complex, Tokotoko o Te Rangi, will be the final stage of the development and will provide essential support and accommodation for our kaumātua in need, further demonstrating our commitment to holistic community development.”

Ratapu says the project has been built around whanaungatanga, ensuring kaumātua remain at the heart of their community, surrounded by their whānau, rather than having to move into rest homes.

Tātau Tātau Commercial E Tipu extends its gratitude to Quality Roading and Services (QRS), SCL, and Toa Civil for completing the civil works, which have allowed the vertical construction phase to begin. This is an exciting milestone for whānau, as they can now see the development taking shape with frames going up.

“Our Ministry of Housing and Urban Development grant has been essential in helping us realize our vision for these 43 affordable rental homes. We’ve worked closely with the TToTW trust to refine our selection criteria and finalize tenancy management protocols, ensuring a smooth transition for future residents,” says of Tātau Tātau Commercial Chief Executive Aayden Clarke.

“We are collaborating with three major contractors, including Iconiq Construction, PCS Projects and Platinum Homes, enabling us to de-risk the project by partnering with large construction organisations who take the responsibility and liability for delivering the vertical homes.

“More importantly, these contractors are engaging local businesses—plumbers, electricians, builders, and scaffolders—ensuring that the economic benefits of this project extend throughout our community,” says Clarke.

Once the homes are completed the trust will be working with Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga to manage tenancies in a new regional community housing provider collaboration.

“Te Rauā is more than just a housing development; it is a community endeavour aimed at fostering whānau ora, healthy and prosperous families. As we continue to build and expand this initiative, partners such as Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga which is the largest kaupapa Māori housing provider in Aotearoa is critical to seeing families thrive in their new homes.” “says Lewis Ratapu.

Whānau can register their interest in the available rental units via email at eoiterauaa@ttotw.iwi.nz

© Scoop Media

