Have Your Say On The Crimes Legislation (Stalking And Harassment) Amendment Bill

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 10:09 am
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the Crimes Legislation (Stalking and Harassment) Amendment Bill with a closing date of 11:59pm on 13 February 2025.

Stalking can be hard to recognise but can escalate quickly and can pose a threat of serious harm to victims. Currently, the law does not adequately respond to stalking. This bill would ensure that the harm victims experience is recognised and offenders are prosecuted effectively.

The Crimes Legislation (Stalking and Harassment) Amendment Bill aims to introduce a new stalking and harassment offence in the Crimes Act 1961. It would also make amendments to other legislation, including:

  • introducing new aggravating factors that recognise the unique circumstances associated with stalking and breaching a restraining order in the Sentencing Act 2002
  • expanding the definition of psychological abuse to include stalking in the Family Violence Act 2018
  • preventing self-represented defendants charged with the new offence from being able to personally cross-examine alleged victims.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on Thursday 13 February 2025.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
