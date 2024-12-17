Visible Police Presence For Funeral, Hutt Valley And Porirua

Police will be maintaining a visible presence in the Hutt Valley and Porirua areas today as they monitor the funeral of a prominent gang member.

The funeral for the victim of the homicide in Naenae last week is being farewelled at a funeral in Wainuiomata this morning, followed by a procession through Hutt Valley to Porirua, where he will be laid to rest at Whenua Tapu cemetery.

Officers from across Wellington will be deployed, alongside Police from outside Wellington alongside specialist teams.

Inspector Shaun Lingard, Acting Hutt Valley Area Commander, says Police’s thoughts are with the man’s family.

“Our aim is to provide the space for them and other attendees to grieve, while ensuring the law is upheld,” he says.

“We have maintained contact with the community, and gang leaders and members, prior to the funeral and have set clear expectations around behaviour.”

Inspector Lingard says Police will have a number of checkpoints in place to monitor the procession, and officers patrolling relevant areas.

“Unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated,” he says.

If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111.

If you are reporting matters after the fact, contact 105 either online or over the phone.

