PSA Members Rally Against Further WorkSafe Job Cuts To Keep The ‘Health’ In Our Health And Safety System

More than 50 PSA members, MPs, other union representatives and health and safety experts staged a ‘flash mob’ picket outside WorkSafe’s head office this morning as the agency confirms plans to cut a further 54 jobs.

The jobs being axed include the disestablishment of the health team, who work to prevent health-related harm and deaths in our workplaces. Every year, 750-900 workers die of ‘chronic harm’, or health issues caused by work.

"These latest job losses give us great concern that the government is intent on taking the health out of health and safety," said PSA Acting National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons.

"They build on repeated job cuts at WorkSafe over the past 18 months and members have repeatedly said this crucial agency, which protects New Zealanders at work from death and serious injury, can no longer do the job we need it to do."

CTU Acting Secretary Erin Polaczuk told the rally that cuts demonstrated that Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brook van Velden has no commitment to keeping people safe at work.

"Health and safety system is being decimated. We are seeing the recreation of the inadequate system which directly led to the Pike River disaster. The government must set a clear strategy to ensure not one more worker is killed or injured at work."

"These latest job cuts are the direct opposite of the investment WorkSafe needs to do the job it is legally charged with doing. We again call on the Minister to intervene. Not doing so will have serious consequences for New Zealand workers and Ms van Velden’s reputation."

Labour and Greens Workplace Relations spokespeople Camilla Belich and Teanau Tuiono and Greens Public Services spokesperson Francisco Hernandez also spoke to the rally, emphasising their support for WorkSafe staff and for rebuilding a properly resourced health and safety system.

