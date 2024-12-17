Orana Wildlife Park: Independent Reviews Reports Completed

Anonymous complaints to media and other stakeholders, in early to mid-2024, and the associated media coverage, about Orana Wildlife Park’s operations prompted the Zoo and Aquarium Association (ZAA) Australasia to commission an independent investigation into the allegations. Simultaneously, the Orana Wildlife Trust Board engaged Christchurch-based Culture by Design to assess workplace culture. Both reviews have now been finalised.

Orana Wildlife Trust Board spokesperson and Co-Chair, Professor Ken Hughey today confirmed that the Board will adopt all recommendations from the ZAA review, and Culture by Design’s Assessment Report, including its proposed Culture Plan.

Key Findings and Actions

“A primary finding from both reviews was that Orana Wildlife Park lacked a clear and compelling core purpose and vision statement, which had created some uncertainty around the organisation’s direction,” said Professor Hughey. “While the reviews were being conducted, the Board initiated several proactive measures, including the development of a new strategy with a clear core purpose and envisioned future.

A comprehensive governance review is planned, and two new Board Co-Chairs have already been appointed.

Animal Welfare and Safety Compliance

Professor Hughey reassured stakeholders about the Park’s compliance:

· The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) assessed Orana against the standards in the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and the Code of Welfare: Zoos (2018), concluding there were no immediate animal welfare concerns but they recommended some areas for improvement.

WorkSafe confirmed that all improvement notices issued have been resolved to their satisfaction.

“The Orana team remains committed to maintaining and enhancing our systems to uphold animal welfare and our strong safety record,” Hughey added.

“The ZAA report identified a range of findings and requirements in relation to strengthening Orana Wildlife Park’s animal welfare processes and organisational systems; and further strategic planning, budget planning and policy reviews for improved asset management, maintenance and site safety planning.

Professor Hughey says that the Orana Wildlife Trust Board and the ZAA Board have worked very closely over the past months and will continue to do so to fulfil the ZAA requirements over the next six months.

Professor Hughey said that one of the ZAA requirements is a temporary pause on all incoming animal transfers. “This will allow the Park to focus our resources on current operations and completing other requirements identified in the report.

“We are committed to continuous improvement and to seeking operational innovations. We are addressing the required actions from the ZAA report in an integrated, informed and collegial fashion.

“Part of our work includes formalising an animal welfare improvement plan. A big part of this plan will be the immediate establishment of an animal welfare advisory group that will incorporate external expertise. This group will work closely with the Board to provide further assurances to stakeholders.

“We have also advertised for a new Chief Executive to lead Orana’s dedicated team and to guide the Park toward an exciting and promising future.

“We are grateful to our staff for their participation in these reviews. Orana is embracing a future-focused approach aimed at building strong leadership, team alignment, and strategic clarity,” Professor Hughey said. “We are genuinely excited about the bright future for Orana Wildlife Park and look forward to welcoming visitors this summer.”

