Arrest Following Northland Crime Spree

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man who allegedly went on a crime spree in Dargaville before ramming a Police car and fleeing in a stolen vehicle has been arrested.

At about 11.30am yesterday, Police were notified of a vehicle seen travelling on Port Road, Whangarei which had been stolen earlier during an aggravated burglary in Dargaville.

Whangārei-Kaipara Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says the vehicle was then sighted again on State Highway 1 near Otaika Roadd and Rew Rewa Road.

“The driver has then proceeded to ram a Police vehicle.

“Thankfully no one was injured and the damage was minimal, however this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

Inspector Nordstrom says the vehicle fled towards Maungatapere and was spiked near Tangowahine Valley Road.

“The vehicle has become inoperable and the driver has abandoned it on Ounuwhao Road and attempted to flee on foot.

“Delta, the Police Dog unit, has tracked the alleged offender along nearby railway tracks where he surrendered,” she says.

“This was yet another great example of Police working together to hold people to account for their actions.

“We will continue to use all resources available to us when these situation arise.”

A 38-year-old will appear in Whangārei District Court today charged with three counts of assaulting a person with a blunt instrument, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

The arrest comes after a busy week for staff in Dargaville, with five arrests alone on one day on a variety of matters.

This included a 56-year-old man arrested for an alleged arson of a fence on a rural property in Te Kōpuru.

Three other men were arrested in the area for outstanding warrants to arrest.

