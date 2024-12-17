Council Services – Christmas And New Year
Council’s offices are closed from midday on Tuesday 24 December and reopen at 8.30am on Monday 6 January. If you have an urgent issue during this time, please phone 03 520 7400.
Waste services
All facilities are closed on Christmas Day. Normal trading hours resume from Boxing Day.
Kerbside collections
There is no kerbside collection on Christmas Day. All collections will be a day out from your normal scheduled collection day. Remember ‘if in doubt, leave it out.’ To download the Wheelie Bin Collection Schedule, go to: links.marlborough.govt.nz/collection-day
Marlborough Library, Te Kahu o Waipuna hours
Tues 24 Dec: 9am to 4pm
Wed 25 and Thurs 26 Dec: Closed
Fri 27 Dec: 9am to 4pm
Sat 28 and Sun 29 Dec: 10am to 4pm
Mon 30 and Tues 31 Dec: 9am to 4pm
Wed 1 and Thurs 2 Jan: Closed
Fri 3 Jan: 9am to 4pm
Sat 4 and Sun 5 Jan: 10am to 4pm
Mon 6 Jan: Normal hours resume
Picton Library hours
Tues 24 Dec: 9am to 4pm
Wed 25 and Thurs 26 Dec: Closed
Fri 27 Dec: 9am to 4pm
Sat 28 Dec: 10am to 4pm
Sun 29 Dec: 1pm to 4pm
Mon 30 and Tues 31 Dec: 9am to 4pm
Wed 1 and Thurs 2 Jan: Closed
Fri 3 Jan: 9am to 4pm
Sat 4 Jan: 10am to 4pm
Sun 5 Jan: 1pm to 4pm
Mon 6 Jan: Normal hours resume
PLEASE NOTE: Council services are unavailable at Picton Library and Service Centre from noon Tuesday 24 December until 8.30am Monday 6 January.
Bus services
The Blenheim and Picton bus services do not operate on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and the day after New Year’s Day. Normal services operate on all other days.