Council Services – Christmas And New Year

Council’s offices are closed from midday on Tuesday 24 December and reopen at 8.30am on Monday 6 January. If you have an urgent issue during this time, please phone 03 520 7400.

Waste services

All facilities are closed on Christmas Day. Normal trading hours resume from Boxing Day.

Kerbside collections

There is no kerbside collection on Christmas Day. All collections will be a day out from your normal scheduled collection day. Remember ‘if in doubt, leave it out.’ To download the Wheelie Bin Collection Schedule, go to: links.marlborough.govt.nz/collection-day

Marlborough Library, Te Kahu o Waipuna hours

Tues 24 Dec: 9am to 4pm

Wed 25 and Thurs 26 Dec: Closed

Fri 27 Dec: 9am to 4pm

Sat 28 and Sun 29 Dec: 10am to 4pm

Mon 30 and Tues 31 Dec: 9am to 4pm

Wed 1 and Thurs 2 Jan: Closed

Fri 3 Jan: 9am to 4pm

Sat 4 and Sun 5 Jan: 10am to 4pm

Mon 6 Jan: Normal hours resume

Picton Library hours

Tues 24 Dec: 9am to 4pm

Wed 25 and Thurs 26 Dec: Closed

Fri 27 Dec: 9am to 4pm

Sat 28 Dec: 10am to 4pm

Sun 29 Dec: 1pm to 4pm

Mon 30 and Tues 31 Dec: 9am to 4pm

Wed 1 and Thurs 2 Jan: Closed

Fri 3 Jan: 9am to 4pm

Sat 4 Jan: 10am to 4pm

Sun 5 Jan: 1pm to 4pm

Mon 6 Jan: Normal hours resume

PLEASE NOTE: Council services are unavailable at Picton Library and Service Centre from noon Tuesday 24 December until 8.30am Monday 6 January.

Bus services

The Blenheim and Picton bus services do not operate on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and the day after New Year’s Day. Normal services operate on all other days.

