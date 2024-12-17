Four Face Charges Following Aggravated Robbery

A group of people who brazenly ran into a Te Kamo liquor store allegedly armed with weapons and stole cash and alcohol are now facing charges.

At about 1.40pm on Sunday, Police received a report of a group of people entering the store on Kamo Road allegedly armed with hammers and knives.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, says cash, alcohol and cigarettes were targeted by the group.

“The offenders fled in a stolen car prior to Police arrival, which was abandoned shortly after. A Police Dog then tracked from the stolen car to a nearby Kamo address, where Police later executed a search warrant.

“Three people were taken into custody at the address and officers took a fourth person into custody later in the evening following information from the public.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says Police will not tolerate this type of behaviour and will continue to take enforcement action where appropriate to keep the community safe.

“It is good to be able to recover the stolen items and make these arrests.

“Let this be a reminder that Police will continue to hold to account, those offenders choosing to behave like this.”

Four youths, aged 15-17, have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate a fifth person believed to be involved.

