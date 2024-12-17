Point Chevalier And Westmere Road Improvements Tracking Well

Meola Complete Stop and Crossing. (Photo/Supplied)

Residents of Auckland’s Point Chevalier and Westmere will enjoy improvements to a number of key roads just in time for the summer holidays.

Auckland Transport (AT) has finished the most disruptive works on Point Chevalier, Meola and Garnet Roads which means road cones and traffic management can be lifted for the Christmas break.

“Although we will have to return again in the new year to finish the project for good, we have been focused on getting the upgrades completed to the point that we can open the road to traffic and give the community a much needed break from disruption for the holiday,” said Mark Banfield, AT Group Manager Infrastructure Project Delivery.

Work above and below the ground began in December 2023 to make Point Chevalier Road, Meola Road, and Garnet Road safer and more accessible; adding more pedestrian crossings, improving cycling safety, improving existing bus stops and adding new shelters, planting more trees and landscaping, redesigning streets to encourage safer vehicle speeds, adding seating and rubbish bins, improving storm water and drainage, rebuilding Meola Road's sinking foundations and moving powerlines underground.

“It’s been a hugely challenging project to meet many objectives and the decision to take a ‘dig-once’ approach and have all the other service work done at the same time, has caused disruption, which we understand has been frustrating to some residents and business owners,” Mr Banfield said.

This week residents will start to see the work wind down and the clean-up of cones and signage. Work wrapping up this Wednesday includes some localised impacts opposite the Westmere shops where we are installing an additional cesspit and removing a redundant street light pole.

The construction teams will be back again in the new year to fully finish the project which will include some work overnight to cause minimal disruption.

