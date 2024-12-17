Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Appeal For Information Following Suspicious Fire, Taylors Mistake

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 3:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at Taylors Mistake last weekend.

The fire on Taylors Mistake Road was reported to Police around 12.50am on Sunday 15 December.

No injuries were reported in relation to the fire.

Police are appealing for information from the public including CCTV or dashcam footage around the Taylors Mistake area.

If you have any information that could assist Police in our enquiries, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241215/4597.

