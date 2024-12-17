Council Approves New Motutere Reserve Management Plan

The northern end of the Motutere Recreation Reserve. Photo / TDC

The new Motutere Reserve Management Plan was developed after an extensive two-stage consultation process and replaces the previous plan, which was 20 years old.

The Motutere Recreation Reserve comprises not just land at Motutere Bay but also at Ōtaiātoa (Mission) Bay as well. Local hapū Ngāti Te Rangiita ki Waitetoko are the mana whenua of the area and the new draft reserve management plan was developed in partnership between them and the council.

Council policy manager Nick Carroll says the new plan has four key changes. The first is a new vision statement: that the mauri (life essence) of Motutere and its taonga (values) are protected and restored, the rights of mana whenua are recognised and provided for, and the recreation reserve continues to be a place for people to share and enjoy.

Vehicle access to Ōtaiātoa Bay will be restricted to a single carpark and entry/exit point. This will increase safety for vehicles coming in and out from the 100km/h highway, limit damage from vehicles driving through the reserve and discourage illegal camping.

At Motutere Bay, there will be a new area set aside for camping, to add to the current camping area on the southern side of the highway, as well as another area designated for recreational use.

During submissions the committee heard from campers about their history of camping at Motutere and the importance of the campground to them, as well as from hapū members who spoke of their sense of disconnection from the land, due to the campground on the lakefront.

The plan attempts to balance both values. The campground on the southern side will be retained and expanded, but there will be an end to camping on the lakeshore side no later than when the current campground lease expires in 2038. Camping infrastructure would be removed from the lakeshore and the lakeshore reserve will instead become a day-use reserve for both the public and campers, with appropriate facilities.

The scale and timing of the changes to the reserve outlined in the reserve management plan will happen as and when council has the budget and resources.

