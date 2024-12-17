Update: Gang Related Funeral, Hutt Valley And Porirua

Inspector Shaun Lingard, Acting Hutt Valley Area Commander:

Police are pleased with the overall behaviour at the funeral of a prominent gang member in Wellington today.

While there were three arrests and two summons served for breaching bail, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop for Police, only one person was observed breaching the Gangs Act and was arrested.

In Wainuiomata a checkpoint was set up about 1km from the funeral home, where Police observed one person wearing gang insignia. The 30-year-old was arrested. At the checkpoint, several infringements were also served, while five vehicles were seized by the Ministry of Justice for money owed and around $4500 in fines was recovered.

Police impounded one vehicle leaving Whenua Tapu after it failed to stop when signalled travelling to Whenua Tapu.

Our aim for this operation was to allow family and mourners the space and respect to grieve the loss of a loved one while ensuring the law was upheld.

We maintained good contact with the family of the deceased over the course of the day and as a result there was limited unlawful behaviour observed.

