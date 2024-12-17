Feeding The Foodbanks - Kairos Launches Fundraiser For Christmas And New Year

When the bills come in and money is even tighter, the need for food bank support soars.

Christchurch-based food rescue organisation, Kairos, is not a food bank; Kairos “feeds” food banks across the city, acting as a hub between bulk food donors and local food banks.

Kairos Manager, Stuart Ennor, says they are preparing for the increase in demand from food banks expected in the coming weeks and months.

“We experienced a 42% increase in demand for food support in 2024 (up 83% compared to 2021), and that will climb again in the coming months,” he says.

“Ensuring food banks have a reliable supply of what they need is essential. We are very fortunate to have an excellent supply chain from a number of organisations we work with however this becomes challenging over Christmas and New Year as demand grows. We want to be sure we can keep our food banks fed, so we’re asking people to donate. Even a little goes a long way, and a lot goes even further in helping those in greater need than themselves,” says Stuart. “Maybe as people look for bargains and gifts over the summer season, they might think about holding a few dollars back for Kairos, to help our food banks who are helping those most in need.”

Kairos processes three tonnes of food a day - food that would otherwise have gone into landfill. The organisation obtains short-dated stock from supermarkets and other bulk food providers. They also collect unsold produce from farms, which is usually the wrong shape or colour for market standards, and leftover café or restaurant food. They sort and then distribute this to food banks. Through Kairos and supplier partnerships, this food is being converted from unnecessary waste and put back into Canterbury communities.

With 252 volunteers and a small permanent team of 11, Kairos gets food to food banks—including the City Mission and Salvation Army. In 2023, they rescued 420 tonnes of food and delivered it to 25 food banks. 420 tonnes is the equivalent of 105 elephants. In 2024, Kairos is well on its way to doubling those figures to over 840 tonnes. That’s more than 210 elephants or 22 passenger planes—equivalent to over 1.8 million meals for families in need. That’s a lot of food to be rescued and a lot of people who can be reached.

Stuart Ennor says with the cost of living putting strain on households, the need is greater than ever, and as Kairos and demand grows, so too do their operating costs.

“We need support to ensure we can supply the food banks. We don’t want to turn them away. They can’t just ‘magic up’ what they need; they need us,” he says, encouraging people to get behind them.

“Please donate and make a difference,” he says. “Your support helps provide meals to families in need across Canterbury,” he says.

