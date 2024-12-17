Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feeding The Foodbanks - Kairos Launches Fundraiser For Christmas And New Year

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 8:23 pm
Press Release: Kairos Food Rescue

When the bills come in and money is even tighter, the need for food bank support soars.

Christchurch-based food rescue organisation, Kairos, is not a food bank; Kairos “feeds” food banks across the city, acting as a hub between bulk food donors and local food banks.

Kairos Manager, Stuart Ennor, says they are preparing for the increase in demand from food banks expected in the coming weeks and months.

“We experienced a 42% increase in demand for food support in 2024 (up 83% compared to 2021), and that will climb again in the coming months,” he says.

“Ensuring food banks have a reliable supply of what they need is essential. We are very fortunate to have an excellent supply chain from a number of organisations we work with however this becomes challenging over Christmas and New Year as demand grows. We want to be sure we can keep our food banks fed, so we’re asking people to donate. Even a little goes a long way, and a lot goes even further in helping those in greater need than themselves,” says Stuart. “Maybe as people look for bargains and gifts over the summer season, they might think about holding a few dollars back for Kairos, to help our food banks who are helping those most in need.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Kairos processes three tonnes of food a day - food that would otherwise have gone into landfill. The organisation obtains short-dated stock from supermarkets and other bulk food providers. They also collect unsold produce from farms, which is usually the wrong shape or colour for market standards, and leftover café or restaurant food. They sort and then distribute this to food banks. Through Kairos and supplier partnerships, this food is being converted from unnecessary waste and put back into Canterbury communities.

With 252 volunteers and a small permanent team of 11, Kairos gets food to food banks—including the City Mission and Salvation Army. In 2023, they rescued 420 tonnes of food and delivered it to 25 food banks. 420 tonnes is the equivalent of 105 elephants. In 2024, Kairos is well on its way to doubling those figures to over 840 tonnes. That’s more than 210 elephants or 22 passenger planesequivalent to over 1.8 million meals for families in need. That’s a lot of food to be rescued and a lot of people who can be reached.

Stuart Ennor says with the cost of living putting strain on households, the need is greater than ever, and as Kairos and demand grows, so too do their operating costs.

“We need support to ensure we can supply the food banks. We don’t want to turn them away. They can’t just ‘magic up’ what they need; they need us,” he says, encouraging people to get behind them.

“Please donate and make a difference,” he says. “Your support helps provide meals to families in need across Canterbury,” he says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Kairos Food Rescue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 